Booker T & Corey Graves Clear The Air & Admit Everything Was a Work

– According to PWinsider.com, Corey Graves appeared on Booker T’s radio show today and the two cleared the air on everything between them, admitting that it was all a work. They said it was kind of curious because they said none of the reporters contacted them to ask about. Booker admitted that they had one last segment of the radio show to do and had nothing to talk about, so Booker decided to make his statements against Graves to get people talking. Booker said that he was actually happy to removed from the Raw announce team, and Graves said they were close friends. Graves also mentioned that Big E asked if he had any problem with New Day mocking the “story” in their bits on Smackdown, and Graves told them to go for it. Booker didn’t know since he didn’t watch Smackdown, and he laughed when he was told about it. UPDATED: Here are some quotes from the radio show, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

Graves on “Working the Industry”: “First of all, like personally, I was entertained by how we were able to work the entire wrestling industry,” said Graves. “Somehow, nobody bothered to call or anything, and it just took off like crazy. My Twitter was on non-stop refresh for like two days. Some of the fans were so mad, I was getting some terrible, terrible Twitter and Instagram messages and all that. And I’m laughing about it, [and I’m like], but what do we do with this?”

Graves on Telling Cole It Was a Work: “I told [Michael] Cole the other day after we talked on Monday, and he goes, ‘so this thing with you and Book, it’s cool?’ I go, ‘you know Book. We’re just goofing around.’ He goes, ‘okay, well what’s the end game? What are we trying to accomplish?’ I said, ‘we’re not trying to accomplish anything! We’re just having fun! We’re just messing with each other like we do every day, constantly, and somehow, the world picked up on it.”