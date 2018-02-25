 

wrestling / News

Booker T & Corey Graves Play Off Feud in Pic Backstage at Elimination Chamber

February 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Booker T

– Booker T has finally gotten his hands on Corey Graves. Booker posted a photo from backstage at Elimination Chamber playing off their feud, which you can see below.

The two had a back-and-forth rivalry that played out off WWE television after Booker claimed that Graves was responsible for his being taken off the Raw commentary team. The two acknowledged that the whole thing was a work afterward.

article topics :

Booker T, Corey Graves, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading