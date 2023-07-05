Booker T Says The Creed Brothers Are a Generational Team, Talks Doing NXT Commentary

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about working as an announcer in NXT, and the future of The Creed Brothers. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Creed Brothers: “They are one of those generational teams that come along few and far between. I think they’re gonna have a hell of a future being brothers doing this. Both of them got the right size. The athleticism for both of those guys at their size, are literally uncanny, it really is. I think time is going to do those guys a whole hell of a good — and they could be one of those dynasty-like teams, tag teams you know, from back in the day like The Steiner Brothers, you know what I mean? Like a Harlem Heat, like a Nasty Boys, like a Road Warriors. Those guys could fall into that category right there.”

On being an NXT announcer: “Appreciate y’all, man. Oh yeah! And I put, you know, a little sauce on it, man. I’m feeling good, I’m having fun doing commentary in NXT and just watching the growth of the young guys more so than anything, I think I’m having fun with it. Last week I did a guest training session, and so cool to have those young guys in my class, feeling what this thing is all about. Not just doing it, feeling. And when I say feeling it, man, it’s something totally different. It’s on another level. And that’s when I say you really start having fun, when you can find yourselves in those moments. So yeah, man. Awesome.”

