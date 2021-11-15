Booker T On Fan Criticism Of His Wrestling Hot Takes, WWE’s New Philosophy With NXT

In a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Booker T discussed the criticism of his wrestling hot takes, WWE’s rebranding of NXT, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on the criticism of his wrestling hot takes about certain talent: “If those guys call me, I’ll let them know exactly what I was saying. This is not the first time I’ve had a hot take [laughs]. If you hear me say something, it’s always going to be constructive criticism. It’s always going to be from the perspective of, I’m giving you a message, but I’m not going to go out and bury you like a lot of people would. I’m saying something from a constructive criticism perspective so you can come to me and say, ‘Book, what are you talking about?’ Make me understand what you were talking about,’ and I’ll tell them exactly what I’m talking about, and trust me, it will benefit them 100 percent and make them so much better than the internet chatter of people telling them ‘do this and do that.’ I know I can help. Without any shadow of a doubt, anybody that I’ve talked about, from Naomi to CM Punk, if you want to know what I’m talking about, you have my phone number, call me and I’ll tell you exactly what I’m talking about because I’ve done it. I have no ax to grind and I don’t have any reason to hurt anyone. I want to see everybody come up. That’s why I have a wrestling school and have had one for the last 17 years. That’s a labor of love. I could have been on the beach. I do it because I love it. Every guy I talk about it because I want to see them do better and want to see them make it to that next level just like I did. It’s an awesome feeling when you get there.”

On WWE’s rebranding of NXT: “I’ve said it from day one, this is what NXT should’ve been and stayed from the beginning because it is a farm league. It is about grooming those guys to get to the next level, and if you’ve got stars there, when they get to Raw or SmackDown, they’re already stars. You can’t create anything any further from what they already are. If you’re down there molding these guys from a talent perspective, and the ones that are ready to get up outta there to go to the main roster, get them up outta there and put them on the main roster. The ones that are lagging around, get rid of their ass because they’re dead weight. This is a business, first and foremost. It’s about, there again, fueling the main roster on Raw and SmackDown with new, fresh talent for the guys that are already there to work different guys, as opposed to working the same guys all the time…..if you just keep those guys down there, the only thing you’re doing is competing against yourself.”

