– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T critiqued the current state of the WWE tag team division. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are currently held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after they beat The Usos to win the titles at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the subject, Booker T stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “No one really has a foothold other than the tag team champions right now. I think that’s one of the biggest problems as well, having the tag team champions have all the belts. Then again it’s hard to create some more tag team blood feel without having the tag team championships to actually do it with.”

Booker T also thinks WWE breaking up the titles could be a solution to the issue. At this weekend’s Night of Champions, Owens and Zayn will defend the titles against The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The event will take place on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.