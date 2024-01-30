Booker T Thinks Damian Priest Needs To Cash In His Money In The Bank Briefcase Soon

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his belief that Damian Priest needs to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the near future, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Damian Priest needing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase: “I’m just saying, he’s gonna have to cash in sooner or later. Is it that time? A lot of people seem like they’re waiting on Priest to do something. Seems like the company is waiting on Daman Priest to do something, you know what I mean? I don’t know if they’re waiting, ‘Let’s get him a little bit hotter. Let’s get him a little bit hotter.’ I don’t know, I really don’t know. But I do feel like Damian Priest is in prime position to become the World Heavyweight Champion; All he gotta do is just cash in. It’s got to be at the right place at the right time, because I’m sure he don’t want to be on that list of guys that did not cash in that Money in the Bank. Because there are only a few, only a few guys, a couple of guys that didn’t get in and make their dream come true, so we’ll find out.”

On the CM Punk-Cody Rhodes promo from a recent Raw episode: “Well, I haven’t seen it, man. I’ve been a busy man. I’ve been busy, I’m sorry. I’m going to pull it up on YouTube tonight and look at it, because everybody’s been talking about this promo with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. The tension there had to be felt, because people were talking about it. And that’s the point about wrestling for me, that makes me feel a certain way when you can actually still make fans go to the point where they feel like, ‘Man, these dudes are about to get into it.’ That’s what’s raw about wrestling. So I gotta go back and watch the promo.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.