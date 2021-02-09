Booker T Denies Rumor on Involvement With Bad Bunny for WrestleMania 37 Match

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T denied a recent rumor that he would be involved in a tag match with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. Below are some highlights and a clip of Booker T addressing the rumors:

Booker T on the wrestleMania rumor: “While I can say that it is 100% – I think it came from [Dave] Meltzer – I think it is 100% a rumor. OK? No one has talked to me about it as far as having a match at WrestleMania. No one has talked to me about tag teaming with Bad Bunny to go against anyone. And I talked about it very, very clearly, vividly, here on this show that I am willing to have a match, but it has to be right. Circumstances has to be right. I just don’t want to be jumping in the ring just to be jumping in the ring. I said that Saudi (Arabia) would be a great time for me to come back and do something for a one-off, or you know what I mean, just because people over there in Saudi, they’re still watching old video tapes. They still think I’m current, you know.”

On the possibility of him working at match at WrestleMania: “As far as this thing, it’s a rumor, guys. I’m not going to be at WrestleMania in any capacity other than being behind the desk as of right now. Always, though, ‘Card subject to change’ in professional wrestling. And the thing is, if there is an outside chance of me walking the aisle at WrestleMania, you know, I would take it. You know what I mean? But the money’s got to be right, man. It’s all about that paper, baby. It’s all about trying to make sure everything’s right when you go to the bank, man, and you look at the account, the numbers. Everything is everything!”

Bad Bunny recently appeared and performed his single, “Booker T,” at the 2021 Royal Rumble. It’s rumored that he’s training at the WWE Performance Center in anticipation for a future match at WrestleMania 37.

