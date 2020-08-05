Booker T Didn’t Agree With Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Removing the Six-Sided Ring From TNA

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff coming into TNA Wrestling and changing TNA’s unique six-sided ring into a four-sided one while they were in change. Booker T left WWE not long before Hulk Hogan and Bischoff came into TNA. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show.

Booker T on leaving TNA before Hogan and Bischoff came into the company: “I left a week before Hogan came in. Honestly, this is what I thought. When they changed the six-sided ring to a four-sided ring, and I heard it was being debated, and I was like, me personally, I didn’t agree with it because there again, I really truly believed in the identity that TNA had built that was different than any other wrestling company that had ever been produced. And having that six-sided ring was just different. Did I like the six-sided ring? Not really. It wasn’t my cup of tea.”

On working with the six-sided ring: “Hard, and a lot of times guys used it a little bit better to do their tricks off of, the back-spring elbows. The thing is, I knew I wasn’t going to be taking many bumps, and I knew I wasn’t going to be jumping off the top rope. So, it didn’t [matter] — so, I was very good with the situation.”

On Bischoff and Hogan changing the ring: And then when Hogan came in and Bischoff, and they changed it to a four-sided ring, I don’t know what the reason was — that being said, I’m thinking about the future. I’m not thinking about the past. I’m thinking about the identity that this company had built, and then when they went away from the six-sided ring with Hogan coming in, I thought that me personally, I thought Hogan would’ve been thinking about the same thing that I was just talking about was, not going to be doing anything off the top rope, I’m not going to be taking too many bumps, so it doesn’t matter if these young kids want to go around and do all this stuff. We need them to do that. I thought that moving away from the six-sided ring was the bullet in the head, literally, was the thing that just put TNA totally out of the question of being something different and something new and something that people could really believe in.”

