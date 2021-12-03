Booker T Didn’t Like CM Punk’s ‘Cheap Pop’ Promo Mentioning Triple H

Booker T was not a fan of CM Punk taking a shot at Triple H in his promo with MJF on AEW Dynamite last week, inferring that it was a “cheap pop” moment. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the promo, in which Punk told MJF that “The only way you’ll be number one is if Tony Khan has a daughter and you marry her,” on his Hall of Fame podcast and you can see highlights below (per Sportskieda):

On Punk referencing Triple H marrying Stephanie McMahon in his promo segment with MJF: “It ticks me off a little bit, I’ve worked with Hunter since WCW. Hunter was a bigger star than CM Punk was before he even married Stephanie McMahon and that’s just fact. As far as becoming a bigger star after that, of course he was going to become a bigger star after that (marrying Stephanie), he was in the family now. Look here, if CM Punk would’ve married Stephanie McMahon, he would’ve become a bigger star, perhaps. CM Punk was a big star in WWE and they were treating him like he was a big star in WWE. I don’t see how or why anyone could think that CM Punk wasn’t treated like a mega star.”

:On Punk trying to get a ‘cheap pop’ by mentioning Triple H: “I’ve always been willing to say to someone’s face what I wanted to get off my chest. I’ve never wanted to go and hide somewhere and get a cheap pop talking about someone, especially someone I respect, who has done it the way we all have – entertaining fans in America and abroad, blood, sweat and tears. He (Triple H) is one of those guys who is one of the pillars of WWE, always will be.

“I watched that guy (Triple H) working on the furniture in WCW, I’m talking about stairs, chairs, I’m talking about blood matches, I considered him the real deal. That was coming from one of his peers, that wasn’t from someone who got along with him, broke bread (with him), or ever rode down the road with him one time. I said, ‘This dude is the real deal.’”