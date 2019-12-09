Booker T Discusses the Difference Between the Current WWE Locker Room and That Of Attitude Era

– On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on the difference between the current-era locker room and the locker room in the Attitude Era. The WWE Hall of Famer was in WCW for most of the latter era, though he was a major part of the locker room when he came into WWE in 2001. Highlights are below, along with the video clip:

On the locker room of the Attitude Era: “You know, these days compared to the old days, the worker today compared to the worker back in the day. You got to understand, you know, back then coming up, I think Vince McMahon was a lot closer to the talent than he is to the talent on the roster today. I think the respect issue is a whole lot different as well, just because a lot of those guys were veterans. A lot of those guys were literally like grown men, in their 30s, mid-30s, so they were looked at from a different perspective. A lot of those guys were stars as well, man, they had a lot of star power. And you could trust them to be able to go out there and make certain decisions. And I do think certain guys on the roster today do have that that power to say, ‘Hey, maybe we should do it this way.’ ”

On some talent needing more guidance: “But some guys, the younger guys, I just don’t think they’re at that point where they’re going to say, ‘Hey, let’s do it this way.’ They’re going to go out there and do it the way they’re asked to go out there and do it. And that’s the right way [that] they should go out there and do it as well. You know what I mean? Because it is a thing to where they’re trying to learn as much as they possibly can. And they’re getting information from guys, hopefully, that know a whole lot more than they do.

“So it’s definitely one of those things. My thing is, with Reality of Wrestling it’s the same way. I’ve got guys that are experienced enough to go out there, that can work without a net. Then I got guys that man, we have to put them up under a net to make them out there, and make them feel comfortable out there in front of 500 people. Can you imagine being in front of 10,000 people and not knowing the road map? So you need somebody to be able to navigate for you. Just like a good coach some times. So I think that’s what it is more than anything at the end of the day.”

