Booker T Discusses WWE’s Banning of Certain Words on Commentary

– During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed how he never understood Vince McMahon’s banning of certain words on commentary for WWE, such as “wrestling” or “belt” when referring to a championship (via WrestlingInc.com). Booker T also recalled being told to say “chagrin” once as a color commentator for WWE and being concerned it would hurt his “street cred.” Below are some highlights.

Booker T on calling a wrestling title a “belt” or “strap”: “I might say the strap. I might say the belt, I might not say the heavyweight championship, I may not say the world title just because I didn’t come from that side of the street. When I get it and I figure it out, I might start talking like that, but until I get it, I want to keep my personality with the crowd.”

On using the word “Reality” in Reality of Wrestling as a marketing tool: “For us, it’s a marketing tool also because when you say Reality of Wrestling, you might think it’s a reality show so I say, ‘Let’s just try to capitalize off that.’ I don’t mind if my guys say belt or fan or any other word.”