Booker T Doesn’t Believe CM Punk Came Into AEW To Help It

CM Punk’s status with AEW continues to be a source of headlines, and Booker T doesn’t believe that Punk has helped AEW a lot. Booker weighed in on the situation in the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, noting that he thinks Punk came into the company for his own reasons and noting that Darby Allin has “cooled off” since he faced Punk in the latter’s first AEW match.

“I don’t think CM Punk came in there to care about AEW,” Booker said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think he came in there to say what he was going to do, and that was get a big bag and have some big matches and do some cool things.”

He continued, “Do you think he really came in there to help that company or help those guys? Because the first person he worked with was Darby Allin. Darby has cooled off tremendously since that match.”

Punk was reportedly planned to return with AEW Collision’s debut on June 17th, but that has been thrown in question this week after he wasn’t mentioned in the finalized announcement. Punk was listed in an initial press release sent out by Warner Bros. Discovery, but they later said that Punk “is not affiliated with TNT’s AEW Collision.”