Booker T Doesn’t Expect Ilja Dragunov To Stay In NXT Much Longer

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his belief that WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will be on the main roster soon, Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the new cornerstones of NXT: “Well, I think the cornerstone right now is Ilja Dragunov. Even though Trick [Williams] and Mellow [Carmelo Hayes] are doing their thing, I mean the guy that’s really, really breaking it. The guy is really, really going out there and delivering every time he shows up is Ilja Dragunov. I don’t expect Ilja to be there too much longer as well, just because he’s such a great worker. He’s such a really, really talented dude. Who’s going to be that next guy to hold that mantle? Man, Man it’s really, really hard to say. I don’t know who’s gonna step up.”

On Cody Rhodes saying he will become a commentator if he doesn’t win at WrestleMania: “Cody might be backing himself into a corner, man. He might be moving into commentary. [laughs] I’m not sure but, I don’t know, man. I think Cody is being realistic as far as, ‘Man, if I don’t do it this time it may never happen for me.’ How long are you going to spend your wheels trying to make that happen? I know it’s something that is near and dear to his heart, just because of the significance of Dusty Rhodes and whatnot. But you know, I don’t know about it. I’m gonna say this, Cody ain’t gonna retire, he ain’t gonna go do commentary. Even if he were to lose this match. Cody he’s gonna be in for the long haul. If Cory didn’t win it this time, he’s gonna stick around and hopefully win it the next time. If you don’t win at WrestleMania, it might be at SummerSlam or whatever. But I don’t see Cody Rhodes walking away from this business until the dream is complete.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.