Booker T Doesn’t Mind Johnny Knoxville Competing in the Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, 50-year-old Jackass star Johnny Knoxville announced recently that he’s training to take part in this year’s Royal Rumble and compete in the men’s Rumble match. Booker T commented on the situation this week on his Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some highlights and a clip of his comments:

Booker T on Knoxville competing in the Royal Rumble: “I do not. I do not care about Johnny Knoxville wanting to be in the Royal Rumble. Look, I don’t know why people are in an uproar about it, it’s the Rumble. It’s wrestling, let’s have some fun more than anything. Someone like Johnny Knoxville, star power, you know being at the Royal Rumble, you know, even him just saying he’s going to be in the Rumble, or declaring himself as a participant in the Royal Rumble. I hope a whole lot of other stars do the same exact thing because I’m waiting on my invitation. You know what I mean? So, it’s one of those types of deals.”

On celebrities being a part of wrestling: “It’s all about, let’s say for instance, WrestleMania back in the day, it was all about the stars coming out and being a part of the show and making this thing bigger than life; bigger than the Super Bowl; bigger than the big Hollywood events. Everyone wants to be a part of this. So for me, someone like Johnny Knoxville, someone like Bad Bunny, back in my day, someone like Kevin Federline, you know, c’mon, he helped me beat John Cena! Should he have been in there in the match from a realistic perspective? Say for instance, if this was the UFC? Probably not, but it’s not! And it was perfect! It’s still memorable.”

Booker T on a celebrity taking someone else’s spot on the match: “I really don’t know what that means. ‘Taking somebody’s spot.’ What does that really mean, and if they can explain it? Taking somebody’s spot as far as, that person is not going to get a check? Taking somebody’s spot as far as that guy is not getting the spotlight tonight? Because let’s say, for instance, that person, that spot that’s not in the Rumble. Let’s say for instance they put him in a spot somewhere else, and they put Johnny Knoxville in the Rumble. Johnny Knoxville brings more eyes to the show. Back in the day, we thought that was good because the more eyes on the show, the bigger our check was at the end of that night because we’d get a piece of something and what not. So, I’m really not sure how it is today, but for me, the more star power that I could get in Reality of Wrestling, just like for instance if I can get Stocks, he’s a rapper … he’s good! I get him in Reality of Wrestling, I know some of his followers are going to be looking at him, and they might like Reality of Wrestling. They might want to buy into it. So, that’s the way I look at things like that from a crossover perspective. Never look at it like, ‘Man, this guy shouldn’t be wrestling!'”

