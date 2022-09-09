Booker T Doesn’t See AEW As Similar To the End of WCW

Whatever problems AEW may be going through right now, Booker T doesn’t see the comparisons between it and the end of WCW. Booker spoke with Wrestling Inc recently and was asked about whether the backstage drama in AEW — as exemplified by CM Punk’s media scrum tirade and the backstage brawl that followed — was similar to the chaos at the end of WCW in 2001.

“Not at all,” Booker said. “Totally different. Our last days at WCW, you could see the writing on the wall that the plug had been pulled. We were just waiting on the doctors to come tell everybody it’s over, you know what I mean?”

He continued, “Right now, Tony Khan still got a whole lot of money. He’s invested, he’s all in, no pun intended, with this company. And I think he’s going to do everything he possibly can to make this thing work. I wouldn’t even think Tony Khan is going to even start thinking about anything other than making this thing successful. If he gets to that five-year mark and things not working out, he might start thinking then.”

Khan has reportedly suspended most everyone involved with the backstage brawl, though CM Punk’s status still is not clear. He also stripped Punk and The Elite of the AEW World Title and AEW Trios Titles, respectively.