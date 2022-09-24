Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:

On Jericho winning the ROH World Title: “I think it’s smart trying to put some light on that Ring of Honor title, that Ring of Honor brand. I don’t know what that Ring of Honor brand is anymore, other than it being a part of AEW now… I haven’t heard about any Ring of Honor shows. But if you’re trying to keep that name alive, that Ring of Honor name alive, to have the title on someone like Chris Jericho, I think it does that, you know? I think it’s important if you plan on doing something with that brand down the road, it’s important to keep that brand live.”

On if Jericho gets ROH closer to a TV deal: “I don’t think so, to be honest. I mean, I could be wrong. I could be 100% wrong, but I think it would really be hard for Tony Khan to run AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and a totally different organization in ROH. House shows, as well as TV, as well as having a strong enough roster to be able to create different storylines opposed to the storylines you’re creating on AEW Rampage, Dynamite. It would blow his freaking mind. His stack would just blow off trying to think about 52 weeks out of the year, three shows… can you imagine that?”

On what should be done with ROH: “For me personally, the brand would be scrapped and the archive would be used for AEW promo packages and what not. But as far as trying to create a ROH brand to where you’re competing against Dynamite as well as Rampage, I just think you’re just putting a whole lot on your plate there and I just don’t think it’s possible to be honest.”

