Booker T Doesn’t Think AEW Should Feel Bad Over Fans Expecting Mercedes Mone Appearance

There was some disappointment online after Mercedes Mone didn’t appear on AEW Dynamite last week, but Booker T doesn’t think the company is at fault. There were a lot of rumors that Mone would be appearing on Dynamite as Saraya’s tag team partner; however, AEW made sure to reveal the week before that Saraya would be teaming with Toni Storm to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Still, some believed that AEW could have done more to counter the rumors, something Booker T disagreed with on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

After Booker’s co-host Brad Gilmore said that he didn’t think AEW did anything wrong here and it was all hyped up with fan speculation, Booker T shared his agreement. He noted, “I feel the same exact way, man. I was going, ‘You took the words right out of my mouth!’ But that’s what the internet does, you know what I mean? Hype up something like that and make the fans feel like that’s something that you know, perhaps will happen. Not could happen, but will happen. [The] story already been written, you know what I mean, as far as a lot of those internet fans.”

Booker concluded, “But my thing is no, I don’t think AEW has anything to look bad about, or anybody else as far as Mercedes or anybody.”

