Booker T Doesn’t Think American Fans Care About Japanese Wrestling

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about the upcoming AEW-NJPW event Forbidden Door and said he doesn’t think there will be much interest from casual fans. He suggested that most American fans likely don’t care about Japanese wrestling.

He said: “What I am saying is, nothing against New Japan Pro Wrestling or anything like that. I do not think the majority of people here in the United States are clicking to go find Japanese wrestling. I just don’t believe that. They’re going to love it, I get that. The AEW fanbase, they’re going to love it. But what I am saying is, outside of the AEW fanbase, there aren’t a whole lot of people are going to look at this like it’s a forbidden door because don’t too many people know about it but the AEW fanbase. This is a cross-promotion, it’s not a forbidden door is what I am saying. It’s nothing forbidden about Japanese wrestlers coming over and wrestling AEW wrestlers, there’s nothing forbidden about that.”

However, Booker did note that he’s excited to see Will Ospreay compete on the show. He added: “Man, Will Ospreay is a talent, he’s moving, he’s quick, he can do anything. He can fly, he can mat wrestle, he can do just about anything. So, whoever you put him with, they better have some stamina, their legs better are ready to go. They’ve got a plethora of guys in AEW that can go out there and have those types of matches. I don’t know if Kenny Omega is going to be back for this show, of course, he and Kenny Omega I am sure have got a lot of history together. They would definitely be able to go out and give the crowd that match, that we don’t see here in the States on a regular basis. Of course, Danielson would be a guy that he could go out there and go with. Of course, the market guy is going to be CM Punk to put him out there with him. If you want to just have those two marquee names. Which, a lot of times, the names may be more important than the match. Sometimes, as far as giving me that main event.“