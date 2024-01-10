Booker T Doesn’t Think Cody Rhodes Will Lose The Fans If He Doesn’t Win A Title At WrestleMania 40

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about how WWE should handle WrestleMania 40 plans with The Rock potentially coming back to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title when Cody Rhodes was expected to get that spot against Reigns. Rhodes may also not get a shot at the World Heavyweight Title due to the return of CM Punk. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether The Rock vs. Roman Reigns needs a title involved: “I don’t know. The title sounds a lot better to me when you got Rock and Roman. No title, that doesn’t feel the same. It’s an opportunity that just says, for instance, if The Rock doesn’t do it now, he may not be able to do it. You know that one may not open again. It’s just like Colby Covington being off for two years and coming back and getting the title shot. Just like if Conor McGregor came back right now, you don’t think they’d put him in a title shot if they could? That’s exactly what I’m saying. So it’s like, I don’t know. Today’s world is not about — I mean, we just we’re sitting here talking about it, Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua, okay. Why not Anthony Joshua? Why isn’t Anthony Joshua fighting another boxer? Tell me why. Because yeah, it’s gonna be a hell of a draw. We may not be able to get this money next year.”

On whether Cody will lose fan support if he doesn’t win a WWE Title this year: “Oh, so when people [are] like, ‘If this was a different type of business, I might sit and agree with you 100%.’ But this business has always been subject to change, and it’s always been about the draw. It’s always been about the draw. So I don’t know. I would look at it, if I want to see Cody get the shot. Do I want to see Cody cash in, all dreams come true? Yeah. But do I want to see Cody make a hell of a lot of money on that journey? Yeah, yeah. The longer it takes — it might be the last thing he does, as far as I’m concerned.”

On whether it changes plans if The Rock is available: “There’s a lot to talk about. It’s board members, it’s money, stockholders, leaders. There’s a lot of stuff that goes with that right there. So yeah, I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it very, very hard. If The Rock is available and we can use it, because I know what kind of dent this is going to put in everything that’s going on in the wrestling world. You’re damn right. I’m gonna use it in a heartbeat without even thinking twice, without blinking an eye.”

