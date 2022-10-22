wrestling / News
Booker T Enjoys The Recent Evolution of the Bray Wyatt Character
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about enjoying the evolution of the Bray Wyatt character, including the recent version that was closer to real life.
He said: “Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“
