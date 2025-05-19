Booker T Explains His Commentary During Stephanie Vaquer Matches, Says He’s Trying To Help Her

Booker T has gone viral for his…excited reactions to Stephanie Vaquer on WWE NXT, particularly when she does her ‘Devil’s Kiss’ move. That’s when she puts her opponent in a headscissors and slams their head into the mat. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Booker explained that he acts the way he does on commentary as a way to help get Vaquer over, not for himself. This seems to have backfired some, as fans chant for Booker when she does the move.

He said: “It’s not for me. It’s not for me, it’s for Stephanie. It’s to shine some light on her because she is so friggin awesome. She’s such a great talent and doing such a great job in NXT. I didn’t see her being the one. I thought it was going to be Giulia or Zaria. Stephanie Vaquer came in there and has done such a great job as far as her in-ring performance as well as her entertainment value as well. We did the Bad Bunny thing together. She is such a cool person.”

He was then asked how Vaquer felt about his commentary. He replied: “I think she liked it because when she started doing it, she would point at me like, ‘Let’s get ready to have some fun.’ A lot of people look at it and go, ‘Booker T is trying to steal the shine.’ When I was a young wrestler coming up, the spinaroonie would not be the spinaroonie if it wasn’t for Mark Madden going crazy when I did it. Then, it became a household name. For me, I’m trying to do the same thing for these young guys and girls coming up.“