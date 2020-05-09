Booker T Explains Why Jim Ross Had Heat With Guys as VP of Talent Relations, JR Giving Him a Downside Guarantee Offer Less Than His WCW Pay

– During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about his time in WWE when Jim Ross was the VP of Talent Relations and the pay Ross offered to Booker T when he was moving from WCW and signed with WWE. According to Booker, Ross tended to have a lot of “heat” with the talent because of the downside guarantee offers he gave them. However, Booker T explained how he accepted the one JR offered him.

Per Booker, while his downside guarantee offer from JR for WWE was less than what he was making at the time of WCW’s closure, it was still a lot of money to Booker. He also stated, “JR always treated me fair, and the opportunity was, ‘Hey man, you can make as much as you want to make, but this is your downside. This is not like WCW.’ I understood that.”

Booker went on to say that would actually exceed his downside guarantee pay rate for WWE “every year.” You can view that clip from his podcast below.