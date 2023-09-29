Booker T Explains Why He’s Not Surprised That WWE Released Matt Riddle

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Matt Riddle’s release from WWE, why he wasn’t surprised to see Riddle go, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Matt Riddle’s WWE release: “We’re talking about the release of Matt Riddle. Riddle is no longer a part of WWE. What do you think about that? We were talking about Riddle [his airport incident]. We were talking about Riddle. And what did I say that day? I said, ‘That stuff is only going to be tolerated so much.’ I think I said something like that. As far as that stuff, you can get away with that kind of stuff only for so long. It catches up with you, because then you become a liability. You don’t want people in the news for negative reasons. It’s the last thing you want. The last thing you need is having one in the news for negative purposes.”

On Riddle having previously taken shots at Goldberg. “I mean, because Goldberg has… made a lot of money in this business, for the business. He sold out arenas, something that I don’t think Riddle has done yet in his career. He’s a guy that was a major, major star as far as movies and television as well. I wouldn’t say movies, but television, he’s done both. So Goldberg’s a big deal. He’s a big deal. And did he get his flowers like every other wrestler did? No, he didn’t. Did an opportunity knock for Goldberg, and he took it? Yes, he took it. Is Goldberg being the greatest wrestler of all time? Of course he isn’t. Should he be criticized for that? I think not because that’s not what this business is about. That’s what MMA is about, as far as the guy being the best fighter. That’s not what the that’s not what the wrestling business is about because it’s entertainment. Sometimes, the best wrestlers aren’t the guys making the most money. Okay? Just you think Roman Reigns is better than, you know, some of the of these guys’ favorites like Kenny Omega? Because they look at those guys two from two totally different perspectives. Roman Reigns is an entertainer. He’s a superstar. Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Okay. Do we look at these guys? Of course, we do. Just the way the business is. And you got to look at it that way all the time.”

On Riddle potentially going to AEW: “And the thing is, I don’t have anything bad to say about Riddle. I just wish — I mean, the kid had a golden opportunity. And the thing and the thing is also, there’s so many guys out there that wish they could have that spotlight in that position and that push, to work alongside Randy Orton. And the thing is, think about this. Like, just think about this for a second. Matt Riddle can almost put himself in this — no disrespect to him, either. But Matt Riddle can put himself almost in the same respect as Goldberg, being a guy who got an opportunity because of who he was and where he came from… I’m not shocked, either or surprised that this happened. Because I’ve said it many, many times. You put yourself in position for something to happen. Nine times out of ten, it’s going to happen. And I think that’s what happened with Riddle.

“I don’t wish any ill will on anyone regarding them losing their job or anything like that. But for someone like Riddle, who’s had several opportunities and several things happen to where — just say for instance, a lot of guys perhaps would have got released a long time ago for the same reasons. So when you get a shot — and I know a lot of people out there saying, ‘Well, he can go to AEW. If that’s what they want, they want to deal with that kind of baggage and having turmoil because one guy’s doing it and nothing’s happening and the other guy do it and something happened, having friction. I just think he really put himself in a really, really awkward position. Because he left the UFC for certain reasons. And then he came to WWE and was pretty much let right in the door and accepted by all of those guys in the locker room as well. So I don’t know, he just really put himself in a bad light.”

