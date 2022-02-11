Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History

In a recent appearance on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff, Booker T discussed his favorite opponent in his career, his pick for the greatest on the mic in wrestling history, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On his favorite opponent in his career: “Chris Benoit. Nothing will top that for me. I’ve had a lot of great singles matches, but those matches were real spartan and gladiator type of stuff. Everything was just on the fly. It was as real and intense as it could possibly feel. At certain times, we would literally slow down to where you could hear nothing but the crowd, and we’re in the middle of the ring listening to the crowd and saying, ‘Don’t move. Stay right there, we’ve got them.’ It’s one of those moments. That best of seven series in WCW definitely put me on the map and made me believe I could actually do this.”

On his pick for the greatest on the mic in wrestling history: “People say Ric Flair and I love Ric Flair, but there’s nobody better than The Rock. I give Rock that mantle just because he was dynamic. Everybody knew how good this guy was and everybody knew how big he was gonna become outside of wrestling. Nobody better than The Rock.”

On his favorite WrestleMania match: “Steamboat vs. Savage. I say that because that’s what made me want to be a professional wrestler. Those guys went out there and it was dynamite. Everything was explosive. We’re talking about guys that had first, second, third, and sometimes a fourth gear. I remember my brother and I when we first got in the business, we were working and re-created that match. I was Steamboat and my brother was Savage. It was awesome to try to do something like that.”

