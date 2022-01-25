Booker T Likes the Idea Of A Female Joining Roman Reigns & The Usos In The Bloodline

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed his thoughts on The Bloodline, the importance of longevity with wrestling factions, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on his thoughts on The Bloodline: “My thing is with The Bloodline, you’ve still got so much more that you can add to it. I say, you know a female member could join in and make that thing even more powerful. Really making The Bloodline a Mafioso faction. These guys could really take this thing to another level.”

On the importance of longevity with wrestling factions: “Factions are something, I think they’ve got to have longevity in order to be really called a faction. The reason I say that from a faction perspective is, when I look at The Kliq, I look at the nWo, I look at The Four Horseman, and those factions having longevity. Then I look at The Main Event Mafia. I really can’t consider us a real faction, even though we were. But we didn’t really get a foothold in the business to where people remember us. That faction, which really should be remembered because of that one thing, we wasn’t together long enough.”

On a potential feud between members of The Bloodline: “There’s just no need for the family on family, I think we’ve seen that enough. Because they’re family, it’s hard to actually really go out there and make people believe that you’re really hating each other. You’re family, come on, you’ve got to see each other at Christmas, Thanksgiving holidays, so come on. It’s not something that you can really sink your teeth into.”