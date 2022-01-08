Booker T On His Pick For Female Wrestler Of the Year In 2021, Bianca Belair Being His Most Improved Wrestler

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed considering Britt Baker and Bianca Belair for female wrestler of the year in 2021, Bianca Belair being his pick for most improved wrestler, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on considering Britt Baker and Bianca Belair for female wrestler of the year in 2021: “I’m going to tell you right now, going out there and having that deathmatch [with Thunder Rosa] doing something that you don’t see too often, and really relishing it, falling into it, and not trying to take any shortcuts, I must say, that might have been the most impressive thing I’ve seen all year from the women. I have to give Thunder Rosa her props for being a part of that as well. That match right there was different than anything. I cringed the whole time watching it. It was a match I would refuse to do and quit a company [laughs].”

“Take nothing away from Bianca Belair as well. She’s been in a lot of good stuff. Her segments have been on point. The thing is as well is she’s pulled her load. She hasn’t phoned anything in. She’s had some great matches. I’m still waiting to see her make me cry. I have to see that. I’m looking for drama. I’m not just looking for a match, and that’s why I threw that deathmatch at the top because it had drama that we have not seen ever from a woman’s perspective in the United States. It wasn’t just the match. It was Britt Baker, out of just about everybody in that company, her name almost always rings louder than all of them, as opposed to Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, or Punk. Her name is up there pretty high. I say that because she’s carved her own niche. She’s definitely done it her own way and she’s actually good at what she does. I have to give her props on that too.”

On Belair being his pick for most improved wrestler: “I would say Bianca Belair, championship material, but more importantly most improved. I try not to put the carriage before the horse. Bianca is really, really good, but I just do not want to put that pressure on her to be thinking like that when, then again, she’s good, she’s really, really good. As far as being ranked number one, I would give her that honor, but it’s not just from a wrestling perspective. It’s how far Bianca Belair has come so quickly. I mean she like rose out of the ashes to be a contender like Rocky Balboa against Apollo Creed and then go out and win. Not because of any other reason than she’s talented just like Rocky. So, yeah, give her the props.”

