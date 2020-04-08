Booker T Gives His Thoughts on the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36, Says He Was Confused By It

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36 and expressed some confusion about what the match was trying to say, admitting that he was wondering when the match was actually going to start. Highlights are below.

On how he was a bit confused by the Firefly Funhouse match: “I gotta go back and watch it a couple more times, because it’s so much happening, and I gotta figure out what track are we trying to be on as far as the story, where we’re going with this thing, what was the vision, was Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, in John Cena’s head, or was John Cena just in The Fiend’s world? I’m just trying to figure out the whole thing. I’m confused, a little bit. What does the NWO and John Cena have to do with each other? The John Cena Ruthless Aggression portion, I’m just trying to figure out.”

On how he was wondering when the match was going to start: “I liked it, but I was thinking, Boneyard match, I think. I think that’s what threw me off. Thinking about the Boneyard match, I was wondering when was the Firefly match gonna start. And then, when I thought it was starting, that’s when it was ending.”

