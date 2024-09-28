On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the Roman Reigns – Cody Rhodes segment at Georgia Tech that aired on WWE SmackDown and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on the Roman Reigns – Cody Rhodes segment at Georgia Tech on WWE SmackDown: “I think it goes back to what I said a couple of weeks ago. And they picked up the story, as far as I was talking about the differences between WWE and AEW. As far as what WWE is doing, as far as creating stars and AEW having good wrestling matches — per se, good wrestling matches. Being able to create a show, an overall show, to where you watch it for more than just the wrestling. I think that’s what that [segment] brought to the table.

“That right there is what WWE has always been so good at for so many years. And that’s making you feel like something’s happening [and] that you gotta be a part of it. It’s always just like back in the day when a new character would show up, but before they showed up, they would do a package on them for four to six weeks. And you didn’t even know who that guy was, but by the time he got here, you couldn’t wait to see him.”

On the importance of the promo: “We talk about Dusty Rhodes, right? And the one thing we talk about with Dusty is the promo. And what does the promo actually mean? That’s what Roman and Cody just did. That was the promo. Man that was promoting the show, promoting the Georgia Dome. Promoting you going to get a ticket right now because they’re on sale.”

