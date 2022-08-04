Booker T on Getting the Call to Appear on WWE Raw, Says Not Not Looking to Rejoin Commentary Team

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his recent Monday Night Raw appearance earlier this week on his Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on his recent Raw appearance: “Of course, I’m the guy who brought the United States Championship to the WWE back in 2001 from WCW. It’s only fitting as well as being here at home, man. I mean, it was cool. I was just planning on going down there and hanging out with Kendrick, having some fun, bonding time, but it was so freaking cool, man, to actually be sitting at the table. Always said that’s the best seat in the house. Good time, damn good time. Yeah, man.”

Booker T on Corey Graves: “As well as Corey Graves, him and I, we go way back. Finally caught up with him and he finally apologized for that little riff we had back in the day. I didn’t have to run up on him at Starbucks or anything like that. So yeah, man, as well as Jimmy Smith — cool hanging with Jimmy and Byron Saxton. I hope they don’t be calling me to take Byron’s spot (laughs).

On if he’d be interested in joining the commentary team again: “I’m not looking to get back to the table or anything like that, but I’m all about the check, man, and what I mean by that is I’m all about taking care of my family, so any income coming in, my kids are going to be the recipients, in the long run, man. I’m just gonna push myself to the limit, man, and if they were to ask me to come back to the table, I would go. But there again, man, working that 52-week a year schedule, it’s a monster. It’s a monster being in a different city every week. … I always say, ‘I never have time for anything. I make time,’” he said. “So yeah, yeah. I’ll get the work done.”