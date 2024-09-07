Booker T Weighs In On Giulia’s WWE NXT Debut, Praises Roxanne Perez

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Giulia feuding with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, her arrival at No Mercy, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Giulia feuding with Roxanne Perez: “So I don’t know a whole lot about Giulia. We’re going to find out a whole lot about Giulia, if she can really go and if she can really hang with the Prodigy. Because we know about Roxanne Perez. No one expected Roxanne Perez to rise through the ashes and be the one. No one. No one saw that rose rising up through the concrete and blossoming right there in the middle of I-45, you know, a rose. You know what I mean? That’s Roxanne Perez. No one saw that coming.

“Did I see it coming? I did. Just because, from day one, Roxanne Perez at fantasy camp showed me how bad she wanted it. And then when she became a part of Reality of Wrestling, I was in awe of her talent and her work ethic. And then for her to make it to the next level so quick, to become ROH’s first Women’s Champion. That right there is a statement in itself. Breakout Tournament winner. Iron Survivor, two-time NXT Woman’s Champion. And there’s so much more. She’s got a Hall of Fame career already, already. If she retired today, she’d be going into the Hall of Fame.”

On Giulia’s arrival: “She looked great. I mean, she plays the part very well. Just the walk to the ring tells you a whole lot as far as if we were looking at a star or not. And she’s definitely got star appeal, just making that walk. I was like, ‘Man, she looks good. She looks poised, and composed. She looks like a star baby.’ Now she’s stepping in the ring with the Prodigy. But hell of a debut. I want to see exactly how good Giulia is in the ring, if she’s going to pass the smell test.”

