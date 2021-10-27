Booker T Gives Advice To New King of the Ring Xavier Woods

Booker T has given out some new advice for Xavier Woods, the latest in the King of the Ring line of succession. Booker is of course a former King of the Ring himself, and he WrestleZone for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below:

On his advice for Woods: “Royal advice… [laughs] Oh man, strap in, be careful what you wish for. He’s definitely in a position now to where it’s sink or swim, and with that character, that role, you’ve got to be able to step outside of yourself and become something totally different. There again, it’s wrestling, it is to be embellished,” Booker pointed out, “but to make the fans buy-in, you have to drive a different way. You have to make sure you don’t step into those landmines that you think, ‘This is going to be great,’ and then all of the sudden, things turn the opposite way for you.”

On Woods being well-suited to the gimmick: “But one thing I must say — Xavier Woods might be the perfect person for this role. Honestly, he might be the perfect person for this role because I go back to The New Day when they first started, and everybody hated them. Nobody got behind The New Day. The New Day sucked,’ that’s the slogan around the arenas, and they said ‘We’re going to flip this, we’re going to make you love The New Day’ and they did that to the point that they are the most decorated tag team in WWE’s history. [They were] voted the greatest tag team in WWE’s history, so if there’s anyone that’s willing to take that role and make it their own, it’s Xavier Woods. Let’s see exactly what he does with it.”