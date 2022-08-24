Booker T Gives His Prediction For Tonight’s AEW World Title Match on Dynamite

In the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the AEW World title unification match tonight between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. CM Punk is the AEW world champion, while Moxley is the interim champion.

Booker said: “I’m going to put my money on Moxley. I’m going to put my money on Moxley because, just reading the tea leaves, CM Punk is not even cleared to be in the ring. It should just be a passing of the title, something like that. But I don’t know.“