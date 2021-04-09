Booker T Reveals That He’ll Be Guest Commentator For WrestleMania 37 Match

In a recent interview with the Miami Herald, Booker T revealed that he be would a special guest commentator for one of the matches at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

When asked about what involvement he would have at WWE’s biggest event of the year, Booker T mentioned that in addition to being on the preshow panel, he’d also be joining the announce desk for a certain match. However, he didn’t want to spoil which match it would be just yet.

“Well, I’m gonna be on the [preshow] panel and I’m also doing special guest commentary on one of the matches,” Booker T said via Wrestling Inc. “I don’t wanna give away which match yet.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also discussed still being involved in wrestling and wanting to pass down knowledge to the new generation of talent.

“It’s crazy, these many years later I’m still part of the crew,” he said. “I’m always trying to pass on [knowledge] and instill some of what we did back in the day. I still get such a rush out of doing this job, just to be a part of it. Hopefully, I’ll be doing it for a long time.”

Booker also revealed during the interview that he’s working on launching a clothing line in the near future.