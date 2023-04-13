Booker T Says Gunther Is a Future World Champion, Doesn’t Want To Be Chopped By Him

Booker T is high on Gunther as a future World Champion, as he noted in his latest podcast. The NXT announcer spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about the WWE Intercontinental Champion, singing his praises. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Gunther’s potential: “He’s a future World Champion in the company. He’s a guy that’s going to be that, that killer, monster heel in WWE. Timing is on his side as well. He’s young, he goes out, and if you don’t believe what Gunther does is real, go ahead and take one of those chops. That’s all you’ve got to do. Just take one and you would go, ‘Oh my God.'”

On being eliminated by Gunther in the Royal Rumble: “When I was in the rumble, I thought about taking one of those chops and then I said, ‘Man, to hell with that. I’m not taking that damn chop.'”