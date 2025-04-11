Booker T Thinks It’s Hard For Fans To Cheer Charlotte Flair As A Babyface

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the controversial Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton angle and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton angle: “For me, it’s always been about business, you know? I mean, I don’t let anything like that make me lose sleep or anything like that. It’s an angle. It’s public knowledge as well. So if we use it, let’s use it. If we’re going to go out, go. Let’s go all the way.”

On needing to use it: “So when it comes to professional wrestling, it is to be embellished. It is to be used. You know, life is art. So I think you gottA go with it. If not, you’RE just missing a moment, really. I mean, look at the heat Charlotte Flair had. I don’t know what—I don’t know if that was because of — I don’t really know why she had so much heat. But I told you before when she was trying to do the babyface thing, I was like, ‘She’s not a babyface.’ The fans, they respect her enough to cheer for, but she’s not a babyface. But as a heel, it’s so easy to freaking boo her out of the building. You know what I mean?

“And for me — man, we could use this for me. We really can. We could use this because in a match, I always say as a heel, I need the fans cheering as loud as they possibly can for my opponent. And if I’m the perfect heel and they’re gonna boo the crap out of me, no matter who I’m working, they’re gonna cheer the hell out of that person. They’re put that person over like they’ve never put anybody over before. So for me, use it. Because there again, Charlotte Flair, she’s made. She’s like one of these mafia bosses. She’s a made woman. It’s time to make Tiffany. It’s time to bring Tiffany up, and you’re going to need somebody like Charlotte Flair to actually be able to go down to Tiffany’s level, to actually bring her up to her level. So no, I love this, man. That’s what this business is truly all about. And hopefully, Tiffany will get the rub and get a chance to go out there and work with one of the true, greats in the business and be able to learn something inside that square circle at the same time.”

