Booker T Says He ‘Hasn’t Missed’ Braun Strowman Since WWE Release

There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.

“You know, I haven’t missed Braun Strowman,” Booker said with a laugh (per Wrestling Inc). “Out of sight, out of mind. If you’re gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that.”

Strowman made a single appearance with ROH before the company was bought by Tony Khan in December of 2021, but otherwise has kept his appearances to CYN, NEW and other smaller promotions.