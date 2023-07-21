Booker T Hopes To Get His Reality of Wrestling Promotion on Peacock

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Booker T spoke about his hope that his promotion Reality of Wrestling can get a deal to stream on Peacock. The company has produced talents that are now names in the wrestling world, including Athena, Roxanne Perez and Sammy Guevara.

He said: “I feel like there are no limits to where you can go these days. Young people pretty much rule everything. With Reality of Wrestling, I feel we’re the youngest wrestling company across the nation. One thing about young people doing it, people see them and they feel they can do that as well. Having that is something beneficial that young people can see that is not unattainable to them. It’s hard to say, ‘I can be John Cena, I can be Roman Reigns.’ When you see somebody at Reality of Wrestling, you say, ‘I can do that.’ That’s what it’s about, motivating young people.“