Booker T Hopes WWE Gives Mandy Rose Another Chance

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he hoped WWE would give Mandy Rose another chance on their roster after firing her last year. It was reported last year that Rose was let go from the company over her Fantime account, where she posted risqué and sometimes nude photos. Rose has since earned a million dollars from that account and noted recently that she doesn’t know if she’ll go back to WWE.

Booker said: “The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would. Main roster or NXT, I really don’t care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that … she still can be one of the best.“