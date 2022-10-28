Booker T On How Shawn Michaels Handles NXT Commentary, Making Mistakes At the Booth

Booker T is doing commentary for NXT again, and he recently gave some insight into how Shawn Michaels oversees the announce team. Booker talked about Michaels’ work with Vic Joseph and himself on his latest Hall of Fame podcast episode, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On how Michaels oversees the commentary on NXT: “Shawn, he’s not like, ‘Hey guys, I need you to do this, I need you to do that.’ No, it’s not like that at all. But he has given input for me. I’m just now getting back. I’m just starting again, I’m just now getting my feet wet. So encouragement I think, is what Shawn has done for me more than anything. You know [such as], ‘Book man, you was good tonight but maybe let’s see if we can work on this next week.’ You know what I mean? Which for me is just constructive criticism.”

On things he needs to improve on: “I know I need to know everybody’s names and I gotta make sure that — like say, for instance, I said Shotzi Blackheart. Which was a mistake, because she’s just Shotzi. So it’s little bitty things like that I need to be conscious of. And the only way I can be conscious of it is, I do my due diligence, study, and make sure to try not to make those same mistakes.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.