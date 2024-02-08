Booker T Praises Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams From NXT Vengeance Day Says Trick Shone In His Loss

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Trick Williams and WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov where he heaped praise on the two young stars. You can check out some highlights below:

On seeing potential in Trick Williams: “I watched Trick Williams at Vengeance Day and I go, “Man, this kid’s a star, man.’ He is such a star, going out there and performing at that level only a few matches into the game, you know what I mean? And there are so many stars that are looking to become superstars right now, and we got an opportunity.”

On the Ilja Dragunov vs. Williams match: “Ilja Dragunov can go out there, and he brings the best out of everybody that he he gets in the ring with. I give that kid so much credit as well. He’s truly next-level, he’s a next-level competitor. His wrestling is top-notch, second to none. But then his art, you know, the way he looks at it as an art form as well. From the promo side, just the way he dresses, the way he talks. He gives you the full range of what a showman truly, really is. And then he goes in the ring and backs it up at the highest level.”

“So no man, I loved that match. Trick Williams, he showed me a whole lot, man. And what he showed me more than anything — stuff that I can’t really even talk about on the air. But his timing and his presence, his spacing, aw man. His — the art of doing nothing and making you feel like he was doing a lot. Oh God, he had of that going on Sunday night. So big ups to my man Trick Williams for stepping up and understanding the levels of performance that you have to be able to reach. And I texted him before that match, ‘Go out and perform, just go out and perform at the highest level.’ I ain’t gonna give you all the rest of it. But I definitely was looking forward to seeing that kid go out there and shine. Even in his loss, his stock went way up.”

