Booker T Discusses Impact Teasing the Former WWE Superstars for Slammiversary, Thinks Impact & Anthem Could be Trying to Make a Big Play

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary video teasing the recently released WWE Superstars possibly showing up at the event. Below are some highlights and a clip from the podcast.

Booker T on Impact possibly making a play with Slammiversary: “What I wanted to talk about was Impact. Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling is perhaps maybe back in the wrestling game real soon. *Laughs* Maybe they’re getting ready to make a play because I was just thinking with all the acquisitions out there right now [cohost Brad Gilmore mentions the promo video]. Everybody — the video, Slammiversary getting ready to kick off, Eric Young was part of it, Mike and Maria Bennett, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Drake Maverick was in it. EC3 was in that thing also. Curt Hawkins was in there as well. Like I said, there’s a lot of other guys out there that’s independent right now, they’re self-contractors; that’s free agents that’s looking to get picked up. I’m wondering is this a time now for Impact Wrestling to explode again and get back in the game?”

Booker T on somebody having to show up after the release of the promo video: “But think about it, man. You gotta think about it. You gotta think somebody is going to show up. You gotta think somebody — Look man, you gotta think Anthem. Anthem been doing a lot of big major moves, a lot of money moves. I’m sure they’re saying, ‘Hey man, this is the time to get back in the game. There’s guys out there like Rusev right now. We got guys out there like Heath Slater, Erick Rowan, Kassius Ohno. It’s a lot of big guys out there that we can pick up that can put a lot of behinds in the seats.’ And I really think right now is the perfect time for TNA [Impact] to pull the trigger to get back in the game. I’m serious man. But the question is, the word out there is that WWE reached out to a lot of these guys to get them back as well. How many guys are gonna make the move and go back, like a Drake Maverick. Because Drake Maverick man, you saw upset he was about — in tears. He was very emotional. So, how many of these guys you think are gonna take a chance and try to create a pasture somewhere else?”

On how some of the talent who got released were already trying to leave WWE: “But some of these guys man were already looking to leave anyway. A lot guys were frustrated saying, ‘Hey, man! I want my release!’ I mean come one, look at The Revival. My thing is this, to be able to step away for a minute, to then step back up — but then again, see exactly where you are in the business, see exactly where you are in life. My thing is financial-wise, I don’t know if these guys think enough about that because being out there on the independent scene, especially when things were hot and rolling, guys were able to make good money out there and not work as much, able to write their own ticket, write their own schedules and what not. And that sometimes is OK for a lot of people. They don’t have be in the bright lights. They don’t have to be in the big shows. They don’t have to be on the airplanes going overseas and doing like — because a lot of times, once you taste it, the taste may not be what you wanted.”

