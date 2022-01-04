wrestling / News
Booker T To Make In-Ring Return For Reality Of Wrestling
Booker T is returning to the ring. The five-time WCW Champion recently announced on his Hall of Fame podcasts that he’s set for in-ring action on January 22 at a Reality of Wrestling event in Canton, Texas, where he’ll team with his protege Gaspar Hernandez in a tag team exhibition match.
The WWE Hall of Famer discussed his return and compared himself to Boston Celtics legend and former player/coach Bill Russell (via Fightful):
“I’m like [Bill] Russell. Player/coach. I coach em from the outside and now I’m putting myself in the game. Going in and scoring 30. That’s what it’s all about. Let these young guys get a rub. Get a rub and let them see exactly what it takes from an inside perspective. On the job training. This is about learning this thing the proper way. A straight line, that’s the direction that Gaspar Hernandez is going. I just finished working out in the gym. I had to calm myself down. I’m getting prepared and ready to do something special. First time it’s ever been done, player/coach, Booker T.”
Booker has wrestled only four times since his last match in WWE in 2012.
You can view the announcement from Reality of Wrestling below.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️
Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX.
LOCATION:
800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103
🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫https://t.co/HBSuCMIkTV pic.twitter.com/5bV8ryUESa
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) January 4, 2022