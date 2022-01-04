Booker T To Make In-Ring Return For Reality Of Wrestling

Booker T is returning to the ring. The five-time WCW Champion recently announced on his Hall of Fame podcasts that he’s set for in-ring action on January 22 at a Reality of Wrestling event in Canton, Texas, where he’ll team with his protege Gaspar Hernandez in a tag team exhibition match.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed his return and compared himself to Boston Celtics legend and former player/coach Bill Russell (via Fightful):

“I’m like [Bill] Russell. Player/coach. I coach em from the outside and now I’m putting myself in the game. Going in and scoring 30. That’s what it’s all about. Let these young guys get a rub. Get a rub and let them see exactly what it takes from an inside perspective. On the job training. This is about learning this thing the proper way. A straight line, that’s the direction that Gaspar Hernandez is going. I just finished working out in the gym. I had to calm myself down. I’m getting prepared and ready to do something special. First time it’s ever been done, player/coach, Booker T.”

Booker has wrestled only four times since his last match in WWE in 2012.

You can view the announcement from Reality of Wrestling below.