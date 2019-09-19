Booker T Is Considering Pushing to Manage Street Profits, Talks Advice For Them

– Booker T is a fan of the Street Profits, and wants to take then to the next level — perhaps as a manager. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about thinking about pitching himself as a manager for the team and what he could add to them. Highlights and video from the podcast are below:

On the Street Profits: “I’m thinking about putting my name in to manage the Street Profits. Bring these guys to the next level, you know what I mean? Just put a little bit more street on it, that’s all. Just put more street on them. It’d be no playing, no jiving. Just business. And that’s the thing, you know. I love to entertain. That’s one of the best parts about the business is going out and entertaining. But when you can go out there and really put the [hurt] on them boys, then it becomes something totally different. When the people look at you differently, other than just an entertainer, that’s when it becomes something totally different to you, when you go out to perform. You actually feel it in the soul, deep down in one’s bones. That’s what I love about the business, and I think that’s what I can bring to the Street Profits.”

On what he could to help them: “I watch [Ford] go out there man, and the brother is very very talented. Agile, mobile, versatile. Can do it all. But you got to know how to slow ’em down, you know what I mean? When you got your horses and they want to run real hard, you’ve gotta say, ‘Slow down, baby. Let’s do this right.’ And that’s what those guys need, so I’m thinking about putting my name in the hat. Maybe not manage, but just mentor or something like that.”

