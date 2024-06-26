Booker T Thinks Jacob Fatu May Be The Best Member Of The Bloodline

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jacob Fatu’s WWE debut on a recent episode of SmackDown, where he laid out Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jacob Fatu’s WWE debut: “I did watch the clips and [he was] making a big entrance, dropping them boys, and he looked really good. He’s dropped a lot of weight. He looks like he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in. And no, I’m just glad to see Jacob finally make his debut in the WWE on the main roster, which I thought was a great move as well. Because this guy’s has been out there on that scene grinding and grinding for quite some time. To fans have been waiting and anticipating the arrival of Jacob Fatu.

“You know, I’m just glad that Jacob stayed the course more than anything. I’ve been talking to Jacob for quite some time about, ‘Man, just stay the course, your time is gonna come.’ And now that time has come, he’s made a huge impact. And I just want to see this kid take over this wrestling game. People always talk about the Samoan dynasty, and I really believe Jacob Fatu may be the best out of the whole group. He may just absolutely be. So we’re going to find out how good Jacob Fatu actually really is. But I’m proud of the kid, I really am.”

On what it says for Fatu to attack top stars in his debut: “He’s definitely positioned in a top position, as far as being a guy that’s going to make some moves, make some plays. They waited until the right time to actually debut him. They didn’t just bring him in and just put him out there, like I said, just throw him on NXT. It seemed like a lot of thought process went in to, ‘How we were actually going to bring Jacob in?” For a while there, I was reading that Jacob was going to come in from just a single perspective without being a part of the Bloodline. So you could tell a whole lot of thought went into bringing Jacob here.

“And me personally, I think him being a part of The Bloodline is perfect. I think it’s a no-brainer; I don’t think you really have to think a whole lot about where you want to position Jacob Fatu in the company. So no man, I’m just ready to see some great matches. I’m ready for the world to see Jacob Fatu, and how good this guy really is, man. I’ve been touting Jacob Fatu for quite some time. You know, I even said — I don’t know, six months ago? I said, ‘I’m gonna do my best to help Jacob Fatu get into WWE.’ And now he’s there and we’ll se exactly what the werewolf is all about.”

On Fatu reminding him of Umaga: “It tells you the fans have been waiting for this guy for a long time, and they want to support him. You know, he’s a good dude. More than anything, outside of the ring he’s a good dude. He reminds me so much of Umaga. I swear to God, man, he reminds me of Umaga so much. Because Umaga — you know he was that Samoan Bulldozer, but he had a heart a gold, man. He really did, at least for me. I don’t know about the rest of them, I’m not gonna speak for the rest of them but for me, he had the biggest heart man. And Jacob is the same exact way. I see so much, so many similarities in those two.”

