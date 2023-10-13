Booker T Says Jade Cargill Looks Like A Superhero, Talks Carlito’s WWE Return

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Carlito’s WWE return at Fastlane, Jade Cargill’s backstage segment at the show, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On Carlito’s WWE return: “Carlito has always been his own man. He’s always did his thing his own way, called his own shots. He wasn’t a guy that was big on making trouble or anything like that. But he was a guy that, you knew he wasn’t about taking it just because you were going to give it to him. That wasn’t the type of dude. He was like, ‘Look, I’m out of here.’ He was that type of dude. But as far as standing up, as far as being a guy that you want in your corner, one on your team? Carlito, he’s that dude, man. He’s that dude. He always was. And he still is to this day. And I was definitely glad to see him make his return back on the main roster.”

On seeing Carlito backstage: “I saw him in the locker room earlier before he got ready and before he was going, I didn’t even know he was going to be working. But I asked him, I said, ‘Are they going to activate you tonight or what? Because you’ve been getting the check. Like just sitting on the sidelines all these months, man. Are you getting activated tonight?’ ‘Looks like I am, man.’ You know, that same cool, calm demeanor, not really excited about it at all. ‘I guess I am,’ one of those types of deals. But I was glad to see him back inside the squared circle in the WWE ring. Yeah, man, Carlito’s back. We’ll see exactly what his role is going to be on the show. But I think he fits into everything that’s going on, especially coming back and helping Rey, just making that walk to the ring. It had to be special. It had to feel a certain way. Trust me, I know how that feels. So I’m just glad to see Carlito back in the WWE.”

On Jade Cargill’s Fastlane backstage segment: “What a star, man. What a star. How’d she look, man? She looked like a superhero. No, I mean incredible. Besides the marriage and the mother thing man, She looked great. She looked, like I say, like she was carved out of granite. I think she was airbrushed. She looked like she didn’t even look real. That’s how put together she really is. And we are definitely blessed to have someone like Jade Cargill on the roster. She’s the star. She’s a future super, super duper star. And I think she’s in the right place for us getting to that next level. The way she sees her career going, I mean, she sees herself as a superstar as well. She sees herself as being the next big thing. And for me, just seeing her in person, she is a spectacle, bro. I’m serious. She is truly a spectacle. And to finally see her on television working with me. Girls in the business are going to be really, really awesome. The. I think that’s going to. Help the growth of Cargill exponentially as well. Being able to go out there and work with talent, that is better.”

