Booker T Praises Jelly Roll Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jelly Roll’s upcoming WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2025 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jelly Roll: “I want to get Jelly Roll his props, because he’s a dude that’s taking this thing very, very seriously. People always talk about outside, you know, stars coming into the wrestling world and trying to, you know, take a spot or whatever. But me personally, this is sports entertainment. This is a show. This is, this is about entertaining, you know, the fans. And if Jelly Roll can bring his fan base to the WWE to watch him, that means another, you know, fans [are] going to be watching all that other talent on the show as well.

On taking it seriously for Jelly: “But my thing is this, if you, if you take it serious, like Jelly Roll’s taking this, this dude has lost, I don’t know. I know he’s lost over 100 pounds, you know, and that right there tells me he’s motivated. Jelly Roll’s health is more important to me than any match. But if the match motivates Jelly Roll to get in shape to do something that, perhaps, he has aspired to do since he was a little kid. And now he’s getting a chance to do just like buddy, it’ll be just like buddy, and all the rest, you know, all the way back to LT, back in the day. If they could bring something to the table, bring it. You know what I mean? So big ups to you, Jelly Roll for doing your thing. Man, I appreciate you, dog. I really do.”

