Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent

Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Lawler’s stroke: “I just want to send my prayers out to Jerry Lawler and the thing is, Jerry Lawler and I, we haven’t been the best of friends in the world, but I don’t wish no ill will on someone like Jerry Lawler. He’s a guy that I respect so much, you know what I mean? And to see him in this condition man, it saddens me to the utmost man so get well and get back on your feet, Jerry Lawler… He gonna kick out, you know what I mean? He’s gonna pull the straps down.”

On Lawler’s work promoting Black talent in Memphis: “I must say, I don’t think Jerry Lawler gets enough credit for what he did for Black wrestlers coming up throughout his time. One thing about Jerry Lawler is I never heard one bad thing about him from Black wrestlers that came before me that worked that Memphis territory other than how much Jerry Lawler tried to help them and put them in a position where they could make some money.”