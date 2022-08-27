Booker T On Johnny Gargano’s Return To WWE, What Impresses Him About Gargano’s Ability To Connect With Fans

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE, what impresses him about Gargano’s ability to connect with fans, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE and what impresses him about Gargano’s ability to connect with fans: “I thought Johnny Gargano was gonna show up in AEW doing his thing just like all the rest of the – I’ll call them the Radicalz like back in the WCW days. I thought Gargano was gonna show up in AEW and go over there and have some fun like a lot of these guys. But he weathered the storm, he waited it out, and boom, he’s back just like Karrion Kross. Me personally, there’s something about Gargano. There’s something about that dude that he has that effect to make people feel a certain way. That’s what the wrestling business really truly is. That’s why I never put a stamp on what a wrestler should look like. When you can go out there and make those fans feel a certain way, boom, put the rocket on the guy and send him straight to the moon.

On Gargano’s promo on Raw: “The promo that Johnny Gargano cut on Monday night, it had a certain feel to it. As a kid, he dreamed, he wished of being, you know what I mean? That right there had a certain feel to it because I think most guys that grew up like a Johnny Gargano [that] wanted to be in this business, they all had that dream. They all wanted to be the Intercontinental Champion, the US Champion, the World Champion. And that right there for me is actually pretty cool because there’s a lot of guys out there that are still chasing that dream, like a Johnny Gargano, to be the best in the world.”

