Booker T Claims He Joined TNA in 2007 to Help the Young Talent, Reveals His Favorite Match With Samoa Joe at Victory Road

– Booker T spoke on a recent media call about his Reality of Wrestling company doing a show with Impact Wrestling and more. He also discussed having his favorite match in TNA against Samoa Joe at Victory Road 2008 and why he left WWE and joined TNA in 2007. Also, Booker’s promotion is co-promoting the show with Impact Wrestling, Deep Impact, which will air on Impact Plus and Twitch this weekend. You can see some highlights from the media call below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

Booker T on his match with Samoa Joe: “[My favorite match] in Impact was me and Samoa Joe in Houston, Texas. I went out there and gave Joe everything, man. That’s one of the few times I’ve bled in the ring… It was a great time working with Samoa Joe. Even now, Joe is one of my favorite people and I love watching what he’s doing.”

Booker T on not getting frustrated with the company: “Throughout my time in the business, I never got frustrated with the company, directors, or anything like that because I always felt like I was treated fairly. And as far as direction goes, it really didn’t bother me which direction I was going in. It was just for me to take that direction they give you and trying to make something out of it. Wrestling has always been about whatever I’m placed in my hand, that night, go out there and try to make it into gold. Sometimes I cared – don’t get me wrong… But for me, I loved going out and just performing.”

Booker T on why he went to TNA when he did: “People may not know, but my main objective when I went to TNA back in the day, it wasn’t for my happiness; I was happy with my career. I knew I could do a little bit more, not for me but for the young talent that was coming up. I believed in that young locker room. I thought the guys had something very, very special. They were on the right track but they lost focus and they lost momentum at the same time, but I believe in the future of the business, and the young talent and just trying to teach them what the business is truly all about.”

Booker T on his students looking to impress at the Deep Impact event: “I’m sure Impact is going to see some guys from ROW on Deep Impact and go, ‘Wow, these guys are really, really good.’ And that’s what we specialize in at ROW – we’re a bunch of rag-’em-ups that nobody knows, and then they see us and they go, ‘Wow, these guys are really good.’ That’s the goal. And ROW, we basically have an open-door policy for young talent out there looking to come up and move to the next level. A lot of guys that have worked in Impact, they’ve already come to Su Yung’s. They’ve come through ROW and have had a taste of what we do here, and they always can’t wait to get back. Our things is, the more young people that we can get into the business, that’s my thing; that’s my goal.”