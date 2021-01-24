Booker T Joins Bills Mafia for AFC Championship Game

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared in a new video before the NFL Playoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kanas City Chiefs on the FOX Network. Booker joined the Bills Mafia ahead of the game and put some other fans through tables.

He also yelled, “Kansas City Chiefs, you’re AFC Championship run is over! Now can you digs that sucka?!” You can check out that new video from FOX Sports below.