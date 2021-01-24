wrestling / News
Booker T Joins Bills Mafia for AFC Championship Game
January 24, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared in a new video before the NFL Playoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kanas City Chiefs on the FOX Network. Booker joined the Bills Mafia ahead of the game and put some other fans through tables.
He also yelled, “Kansas City Chiefs, you’re AFC Championship run is over! Now can you digs that sucka?!” You can check out that new video from FOX Sports below.
"Now can you Diggs that, sucka?" @BookerT5x stands firmly behind @stefondiggs and the @BuffaloBills during today's AFC Championship! @NFLonFOX #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VnEbDfHjXm
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 24, 2021
